Medflight called to vehicle accident

Officers with the Benton Police Department are currently investigating a two-vehicle accident that took place at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Military Road near Backyard Burger.

Medflight was called to the accident and transported a victim to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. The driver's condition is currently unknown, according to Krista Petty, spokesperson for the Benton Police Department.

Additional information may be forthcoming, according to Petty.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.