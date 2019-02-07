Medical marijuana dispensary approved for county

According to a list released Tuesday by the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission, the state's first 32 medical marijuana dispensaries have been approved, including a Saline County center.

The commission approved four dispensaries in each of the eight zones across the state.

Saline County is located in Zone 6. Dispensaries approved in this region were Doctor’s Orders RX, located on Malvern Avenue in Hot Spring, Green Springs Medical, located at 309 Seneca St., in Hot Springs, Native Green Wellness Center, located at 26225 Hwy. 167 in Hensley, and Natural State Medical Group, located at 1402 Airport Rd. in Hot Springs.

According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, dispensaries will have to pay a $15,000 licensing fee and post a $100,000 performance bond. The dispensaries may begin building or preparing facilities, but must pass a final inspection before opening.

Along with the dispensaries approval, the commission also OK'ed the first cultivation facility in the state, located in Cotton Plant. Marijuana is expected to be available for dispensaries in April.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, as of Jan. 31, 2019, there have been approximately 7,000 medical marijuana ID cards approved. The fee for a patient medical marijuana card application is $50.

In 2017, owners of a medical marijuana dispensary had approached city officials about opening a business in Bryant.

The business owners received approval for a conditional use permit in the city, but later did not receive approval by the state commission.

Wire reports were included in this story.