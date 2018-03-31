Meeting gives no answers on Palace fate

The fate of the historic Palace Theatre, located on West South Street in Downtown Benton, is still undecided after Benton City Council’s Finance Committee meeting Tuesday.

Alderman Steve Lee opened the discussion by reminding the committee that it had been several years since Benton Mayor David Mattingly had brought forth the issue of three structures in the city that needed to be demolished.

“He brought them with an urgency,” Lee said. “Since then, we have demolished two pieces of property, what remains, the Palace Theatre.”

The Palace Theatre, which is included on the Arkansas Register of Historic Places, was originally opened in 1919, but was closed in 1967. The Saline County Library took up residence in that location until it moved to its current location on Smithers Drive.

“We passed a resolution to demolish it,” Lee said. “That is the route we were going until the brakes were put on. We’ve spent years, fix it up, not fix it up.”

Lee said the council had voted to set aside $175,000 to stabilize the building.

“At that time, an engineer who didn’t even go through the building said it was worth saving,” Lee said. “Two years after that, he actually went in and said that it was dangerous.”

According to Lee, a portion of that money that was set aside has already been used for asbestos abatement. The current amount available for use is $150,000.

“It’s been a thorn in my side going along as long as it’s been going and it looks like a ghetto, that section of uptown,” Lee said. “If a private citizen owned that property, we’d have (City Attorney) Brett Houston all over them telling them to tear it down or do something with it.”

Lee asked the committee to choose a path of action on whether they were going to move forward with demolition or restoration and then to begin to set additional monies aside of the remaining $150,000 to follow through with a course of action.

“We’ve got to start somewhere,” Lee said.

The cost for demolition is estimated to be close to $300,000.

“It doesn’t make us look good when we make people tear their trashy places down when we own trashy places,” Lee said.

Chairman Jerry Ponder told the committee that the funds that are currently set aside for use on the Palace Theatre can only be used toward the building and that no additional motion was needed to ensure that those funds would be exclusively used for the theater.

Alderman Bill Donner said that he was not willing to authorize any additional funds to the project.

“I think we need to build up our reserves,” Donner said.

Donner also asked Lee to clarify what he was asking the committee to do.

“Jerry just said what you are asking for is already happening,” Donner said. “The money is not going to move. We don’t have any more money to throw with it, so we are not going to do anything because we don’t have the money.”

“It is going to be torn down or not?” Lee asked.

“We don’t have the money to do that,” Donner responded.

Ponder reminded the committee that Resolution 33 was passed in 2015 that authorized the mayor to demolish the building, but that any work toward that was halted when later that same year the council passed Resolution 53.

“It did not undo the money designation,” Ponder said. “It just stopped any process related to it at this point in time.”

Although Lee brought forth a motion to make a decision concerning the property, the motion died due to lack of a second.