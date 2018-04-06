Memorial tree celebration postponed

A memorial tree dedication set to take place at 4 p.m. today at Bishop Park in Bryant was been postponed due to inclement weather.

A new date for the dedication has not been scheduled, said Chris Treat, Bryant Parks and Recreation Department director.

To honor the thousands of Arkansans who fought in World War I, the Arkansas World War I Centennial Commemoration Committee and the Arkansas Forestry Commission donated 2-year-old willow oak trees to be planted in each of the 75 counties in Arkansas.

Along with the tree, soil from the Meuse-Argonne National Cemetery in France, a bench and a display case will be at the Bryant site.

In the display case, information will be provided about Major Oscar Miller, the only person from Saline County to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor.

On March 31, 2016, Gov. Asa Hutchinson created the Arkansas World War I Centennial Commemoration Committee to lead the state's remembrance of the events of 100 years ago.

The Committee works with the people of Arkansas to plan activities, conduct research, and otherwise expand the understanding and appreciation of the significance of World War I.