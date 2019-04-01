Mess to Message: Cancer sufferer putting others before self

Because Karen Danhof believes God can turn your mess into a message, she is using her experience with cancer to help others in the fight.

Danhof knows first-hand what cancer patients go through while undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Through the "Heat the Seat" campaign, she is raising money to purchase 10 recliners with heated seats for CARTI Benton and a hematology analyzer.

Before an infusion, patients must undergo tests to assess general health. The analyzer will be used by the center's lab to more closely examine test results.

The specialized, computerized machine runs tests on blood samples and can quickly and accurately assess leukocytes, red cells and platelets in blood and also determine hemoglobin and hematocrit levels.

In March 2015, Danhof was diagnosed with cancer when doctors found six tumors in her liver. This was the secondary cancer with the primary found in her colon.

She went to the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix for a second opinion, and there she was referred to Dr. Mariann Harrington, a medical oncologist at CARTI.

Eventually, Danhof had a liver resection in September 2015 and a colon resection the next year. Following the surgeries, she was pronounced in remission and returned to work at Dole Packaged Foods.

Unfortunately, nine months later, scans showed the cancer had metastasized to her lungs.

Currently, he has stage 4 cancer that is non-operable and she will have to undergo chemotherapy treatment for the rest of her life.

"We stay in faith that the tumors will shrink," she said.

After receiving treatment at CARTI Little Rock in one of the heated seats, she thought of the idea to start the "Heat the Seat" campaign.

"It's just one of those things that comes to you in the middle of the night," she said, explaining that she believes God gave her the idea.

According to Danhof, who has undergone chemotherapy treatments since 2015, the heated seats makes treatment more tolerable and comfortable.

"The chemicals that go through you tend to chill you from the inside out," Danhof said. "There will be so many patients benefit from this."

Most chemotherapy and other infusions last 2 to 5 hours, and some patients receive treatments several days per week.

According to CARTI Benton, the recliner provides "a better patient experience, ease of movement and warm and spacious support."

As of March 22, Danhof has raised $31,274 of her $75,000 goal through donations from individuals and businesses.

Recently, Harps donated $15,000 to sponsor two heated seats.

"They really stepped up," Danhof said.

The Heat the Seat campaign is not the only way Danhof helps others. She is also a volunteer at CARTI. Just this week, she helped a woman who had been recently diagnosed and Danhof assisted another patient select a wig.

"I don't know if it's more therapeutic for me or those patients who come through," Danhof said. "It helps just being able to give back."

According to Danhof, she has been told more than once that she only had six months to live. Through her experience, she can help others in the same situation.

Danhof gives the advice to stay in faith and do not be afraid to let others help.

"You're not in the fight alone," she said.

Danhof also reminds people that the doctors are treating what they know to and tell people not to think about the "what ifs."

"You have to stay strong in your mind. You can't think defeat and think negatives," she said. "Just know the good Lord will see you through."

Through her years and years of treatments at CARTI Benton, Danhof said she has built lots of friendships.

She calls the nurses at the center "angels."

CARTI Benton, which is located at #3 Medical Park Place, Suite 202, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, and 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

During the past 12 months, the center has served more than 2,300 cancer patients. The medical team has administered nearly 2,600 infusions and conducted more than 5,700 lab tests.

Anyone who would like to donate may do so online at www.carti.ejoinme.org/donate. Individuals can select on the website that donations benefit CARTI Benton.