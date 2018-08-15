Miceli leads way in win

Taking on Little Rock Christian at Longhills Golf Course on Tuesday, sophomore Gianna Miceli shot a varsity career best score to help the Benton girls top LRC in Benton.

Miceli shot an 89 on the day for medalist honors and the other Lady Panthers broke 100 for the first time this season.

“They stepped it up,” Benton Coach Mark Balisterri said of the ladies. “I was proud of them. That’s the best we’ve played all year. If we can shoot like that, we’ll have a good chance of making state.”

Senior Kaylee Fisk also shot well with a season-low 92, while fellow senior Allie Rasberry had a 98, including an eagle.

“Gianna has been getting better and better,” Balisterri said. “All three of them broke 100 and that’s awesome. I’m proud of them.”

On the boys’ side, even though Little Rock Christian beat Benton by five strokes, the Panthers shot well with a 305, their lowest score of the season.