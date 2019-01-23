Miners avenge early loss

Bauxite and Nashville renewed acquaintances Tuesday evening for a pair of thrilling 7-4A Conference basketball games.

In the opener, the Lady Miners lost 38-36.

Bauxite trailed by as much as 17 in the first half before it stormed back narrowly missing a chance to tie or win the game with time winding down in the fourth.

Meanwhile, in the nightcap, the Miners needed an extra session to outlast the Nashville Scrappers 62-58.

With the victory, Bauxite improved to 11-11 overall and 4-4 in the 7-4A.