Miners beat Badgers, face Scrappers in title

The Bauxite Miners are headed for the 7-4A District title game after handling the Arkadelphia Badgers 64-53 in Thursday’s semifinal game in Mena. The Miners will take on the Nashville Scrappers, which edged past conference leader Mena 59-57 Thursday, in Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. championship game.

The Miners (16-13) won despite 30 points from Badger Victory Tademy, who scored 20 of those in the fourth quarter alone.

“Our number one key to victory was limiting the touches of No. 11 (Tademy) and No. 23 (Javonte Brown), their two best kids,” Bauxite Coach Brandon Kelly said. “We knew that going in. The first time they beat us earlier in the season, those two kids were the ones that did it.

“No. 11 still scored 30 points, but we did a really good job of just containing everybody else. He couldn’t get alone long enough to take control of the game so I thought we did a good job overall defensively.”

Read the rest in Friday's The Saline Courier.