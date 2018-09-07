Miners, Beavers set for clash

Week 2 will be yet another rivalry match for the Glen Rose Beavers (1-0), which are coming off of a 12-6 win over Malvern in Week 1.

On Friday, the Beavers will play host to Bauxite.

The Miners (2-0) are coming off of a thrilling home victory over Des Arc where they held off the opposition 45-44 after a late threat.

For Head Coach Mark Kehner and his Beavers, Week 2 “is going to be a tough one.”

“They have 20 seniors that have been three-year starters,” Kehner said. “That is going to be a tough matchup for us. If the rain comes in like they predict right now, it works right in to what (the Miners) are trying to do, which is running the ball right over the top of us with that huge offensive line. It is going to be a tremendous challenge for us for sure.”

In last week’s win over Des Arc, quarterback Seth McDowell led the Miners with five total touchdowns, including two through the air. McDowell completed 4 of 11 attempts for 161 yards.

On the ground, the senior leader rushed 17 times for 146 yards and three more scores.

As a team, Bauxite gained 233 yards on the ground in Week 1.

“That is the tough part,” Kehner said. “They do such a good job of running the blocking scheme up front and the backs are tucked in behind those hugh offensive linemen. If you aren’t standing right in front of them and hit them, (Dawson) Dabbs and McDowell are gone on one step. They are out of there.

“We are going to have to be extremely disciplined and be in the right spots.”

Bauxite defeated the Beavers in 2017, narrowly slipping by 23-22 at the Pit.

Glen Rose had a tough go at Week 1 throwing the ball as quarterback J.T. Towers completed only 5 of 22 passes for 75 yards.

On the ground, though, Towers led the Beavers in rushing with 10 carries for 91 yards and a score.

Senior running back Jay’Shawn Cox added a score on 19 carries and 62 yards.

Malvern completed 10 of 25 attempts for 63 yards and an interception against Glen Rose and gained 129 yards on the ground in the loss.

“We had a lot of guys on the field that hadn’t been there,” Kehner said. “With some of our injuries, we basically had two guys on offense and two on defense that had played football before under the lights.

“We gained valuable experiences from last Friday night. It is one of those deals with high school football and hopefully we take that and we get a little bit better this week and continue that progress throughout the season.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Beaver Stadium.