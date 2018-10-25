Miners continue magical season, hit road in Week 9

BAUXITE — The Bauxite Miners (8-0, 5-0) are guaranteed a playoff berth this season — first since 2009. But the Miners are looking for more as they stroll into Week 9 at Arkadelphia coming off of a thrilling 41-35 win over 7-4A favorite Joe T. Robinson.

“This is a huge, huge challenge for our football team,” Patton said. “Arkadelphia is the defending state champion with a number of kids that went through the playoff run last season to get to the championship and then to win it.

“Breaking in a new offensive line like they have had to do, they have struggled a little bit early, but they have their footing back under them now and are playing very well. We are going to have to play the best game of the year to beat them. They are going to be tough.”

The ground attack has been Bauxite’s go-to all season. In last week’s win over Robinson, the Miners combined for 393 rushing yards and four touchdowns, led by senior Dawson Dabbs with 281 yards and two scores on 31 carries.

“I was very proud of how our offensive line played,” Patton said. “That line of Robinson is one of the best I have ever seen. That tells you a lot about what our guys were able to do.

“Dawson is a home-run hitter and he hit a few of those dives and they couldn’t catch him.”

The Badgers are led by quarterback Cannon Turner, who has completed 58 of 130 passes for 884 yards and eight scores. He also has been intercepted five times.

On the ground, Arkadelphia sticks with Turner with 683 yards and six touchdowns, or hands off to Zion Hatley, who has 431 yards on 81 carries and six touchdowns.

For the Miners, Dabbs has trucked for 1,065 yards through eight games, scoring 10 TDs while going over the 100-yard mark six times. McDowell follows with 736 yards and 17 touchdowns on 116 carries this season.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Badgers Stadium.