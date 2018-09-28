Miners expect Ashdown to regroup, play tough Friday

The Bauxite Miners are 4-0 for the first time since 2009 — the final season of the Jon Watson era.

Bauxite would finish that year with nine wins.

Coming off a 34-3 victory over Malvern in Week 4, the Miners are looking for more magic when they play host to Ashdown (2-2, 0-1) on Friday at The Pit.

“I am really proud of our kids,” said Head Coach Daryl Patton. “I thought they came out (Week 4) in some really tough conditions and were focused and really protected the ball offensively. We only had one turnover the whole night.

“I thought the offensive line did a good job coming off and establishing its dominance early. We rushed 45 times for 355 yards so I was very pleased with the efficiency of the offense.”

The Miners are averaging 275 rushing yards per game this season, having scored 14 touchdowns on the ground thus far.

In Week 4, seniors Seth McDowell and Dawson Dabbs were stellar from the backfield, combining for 268 rushing yards and three scores on the night.

As for his defense, Patton said he was proud of the way his guys swarmed and gang tackled against the Leopards.

“It was a great team win and to be 1-0 is right where we wanted to be,” Patton said.

In Week 5, Ashdown comes to town after falling to Harmony Grove (3-1, 1-0) last Friday in a 38-20 final.

Harmony Grove held the Panthers to 173 yards of total offense, allowing only 11 first downs and forcing Ashdown to go 0 for 6 on third down on the night.

Running back Dalton Russell rushed for 47 yards on three carries, scoring a touchdown in the process for the Panthers.

Bauxite is set to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday.