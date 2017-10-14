Miners fall late at Fountain Lake

It was a disappointing loss for the Bauxite Miners Friday as they tried to upset the Fountain Lake Cobras on homecoming at Larry Beckham Memorial Stadium Friday night. The Miners drop to 4-3 on the season and 2-2 in 4A Region 7 conference play.

The Cobras won 28-27 after a failed 2-point conversion by the Miners late in the fourth quarter.

“Going for two down here, I'd do it again on the road in the 7-4A," Bauxite Head Coach Daryl Patton said. "We're going to go for the win. We're not playing for a tie or overtime.”

