Miners fall reliving the past

The Bauxite Miners found themselves in a Monday night contest versus the Robinson Senators. The game remained close throughout, but the Senators squeaked by with a 45-42 win. Head Coach Andy Brakebill was expecting more from his team.

“Right now, we’re living off of last year,” Brakebill said. “Our guys want to win, but right now, we’re not doing what it takes to win. We need to mature as a team and to stop living off of last year.”

The game was at a standstill for most of the first quarter, with both teams struggling to move the ball on offense. Senior Cooper Wright had a massive block in transition along with a rebound. Wright then passed the ball off to senior guard Graham Chenault, who then found Wright on the fast break, resulting in a layup with heavy contact. Senior Colton Robinson started getting to the hoop early, getting two easy drives for layups in the first. Junior Xavier McGraw’s frenetic defensive effort kept Robinson in the game, forcing several turnovers and then assisting for multiple baskets in transition. The quarter would end tied 11-11.