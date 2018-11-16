Miners with familiar foe in Round 2

BAUXITE — The Bauxite Miners have a familiar test in front of them for Round 2 of the 4A State Playoffs come Friday — Nashville.

Bauxite defeated Trumann in Round 1, 21-6, on the road.

The Miners fell to the Scrappers on senior night at The Pit two weeks ago, costing them a share of the 7-4A conference title and No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

“The first time we played them you could not complain about our effort,” said Head Coach Daryl Patton. “I thought our effort was great. We did a lot of really good things that night. What it came down to was our offensive line didn’t play quite as well as we had played.

“I thought their defense did a really good job of preventing the big play and making us have to drive and earn everything. Every yard was contested.”

Nashville easily defeated Elkins in Round 1, rolling past 36-0.

This time around, Patton has a new outlook on the attack needed to get by the Scrappers.

“What we needed to do is protect the ball and be physical at the point of attack and we need to have some big plays,” Patton said.

As for the game plan, Patton said everything is on the table this week.

Friday will mark the 12th time Patton has faced a team twice in a season after losing the first time around. To this point, Patton-led teams are 8-3 in game two.

“I have had a lot of success,” Patton said. “People have asked me how I returned the favor and basically what it is is when you play someone the first time and you win, you take that game plan and put it in a special file. If you lose that game, you take the game plan and put it in the trash can.

“The second time you play somebody, everything the team did the first time around, very few times do they vary from it too far. You have a great week to prepare having a pretty good idea of what they are going to do.”

In the first tilt with Nashville, Patton was pleased with the effort his defense gave.

“Defensively, I thought we did a really good job,” Patton said. “We bent a little bit in the middle of the field and they got close on us, but when they got close to the red zone, our defense did a really good job of standing them up and keeping them out of the end zone.”

In Round 1, Nashville quarterback Tristen Jamison completed 7 of 16 pass attempts for 100 yards and an interception.

On the ground, the Scrappers turned to sophomore Keyshawn Stewart, who rushed for 164 yards on 19 carries. Junior back Jakobe Jefferson followed with 93 yards and a score in the win.

“They are a good team and came up here on our senior night and beat us,” Patton said. “Maybe we can go down there and return the favor. It is going to be a close game.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday in Nashville.