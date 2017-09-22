Miners hope to contain Jimerson

BAUXITE –The Bauxite Miners (2-1) have come out of the preseason matchups with two impressive wins, including a 4-point victory over Dumas on the road in Week 3.

“I am proud of our kids,” said Head Coach Daryl Patton. “They are working hard and believe in one another. The coaches are pushing them to their limits. We said it early in the year that they didn’t practice like an 0-10 team.

“They had a great attitude and came to work each and every day. It is showing. They are finding ways to win.”

Week 4, though, starts 7-4A action for the Miners and matches them with Malvern (1-2) at The Pit.

The Leopards have had a tough go at 2017 thus far.

However, key weapon Demias Jimerson continues to put up big stats on the ground with his intense speed and agility. Malvern also leads the series 8-1 over Bauxite.

“They are very talented,” Patton said. “When you have a quarterback like Jimerson, who may be the best in the state, he takes games over. He has our full attention, no doubt about it.”

Patton said that with all but on 7-4A team being 3-0 or 2-1, he and his coaches expect a battle week in and week out.