Miners host Eagles at Pit

BAUXITE — The Bauxite Miners (1-0) made easy work of Conway Christian in Week Zero, winning 49-12 in the Blue Cross/Blue Shield Kickoff Classic at North Little Rock last Saturday.

In the win, the Miners gained 301 yards on offense with 267 coming on the ground with senior running back Dawson Dabbs leading the charge with 12 carries for 89 yards and a score.

Quarterback Seth McDowell took six carries for 52 yards and two scores. Through the air, McDowell completed 3 of 5 attempts for 34 yards in the victory.

In Week 1, Bauxite will take on 6-2A Des Arc, which is coming off of a 35-21 victory over England.

Much like the Miners, Des Arc uses a heavy run offense, torching England for 480 yards on the ground in Week Zero.

Junior running back Jackson Morton led the Eagles will 143 yards and a score on 14 carries, followed by senior back Donald McCoy with 121 yards and two scores on 19 carries, and fellow junior Cooper Roberts with 10 carries for 118 yards and a score.

Roberts attempted two passes, one falling incomplete and the other going for an interception.

Defensively, the Eagles brought down the quarterback five times for sacks with senior All-Conference guard Berghan Taylor collecting two.

Des Arc also snatched two interceptions and forced and recovered a fumble in the win.

Kickoff between the two will be at 7 p.m. at The Pit in Bauxite.