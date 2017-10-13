Miners looking for more

The Bauxite Miners (4-2, 2-1) battled through adversity in Week 6 after the sudden death of Tracey Patton, wife of Head Coach Daryl Patton.

Aside from the emotions, the Miners also celebrated homecoming week, all before ever taking the field against Mena.

However, backed by a strong running game, the Miners showed how they can prevail, defeating Mena 32-28 before a packed house at The Pit.

In Week 7, Bauxite hits the road to Fountain Lake for more 7-4A action.

The struggling Cobras are coming off of a 70-7 thumping at the hands of the Arkadelphia Badgers. Fountain Lake also has dropped three straight to being conference play.

Led by senior quarterback Stephen Turner, the Cobras pose a decent passing game. Turner has completed 71 of 141 pass attempts for 1,311 yards and 14 TDs, but also has thrown eight interceptions in six games.

The ground game has become almost obsolete with junior Andrew Roberson in front with 319 yards on 80 carries and three scores.

For the season, Fountain Lake has rushed for only 627 yards on 164 attempts.

The Miners and Cobras kick off at 7 p.m. at Fountain Lake.