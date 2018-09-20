Miners open 7-4A on road

The 2018 Bauxite Miners have not lost a game and are coming off a bye week before heading to Malvern on Friday to open 7-4A Conference action.

Through three games, the Miners offense is clicking well, both on the ground and through the air.

Leading the rushing charge are seniors Seth McDowell and Dawson Dabbs with a combined 500 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Through the air, Bauxite is performing decent with a combined 15 for 31 completions for 288 yards, four TDs and an interception.

This week, the Miners will take on a struggling Malvern (0-3) team that has yet to find what is wrong with its offense.

The Leopards struggled against Glen Rose to open the year as the Beavers come from behind to win 12-9.

Malvern is coming off back-to-back blowouts against Lake Hamilton (56-10) and Lakeside (35-7).

The Leopards are led by quarterback Parker Freer after Demias Jimerson graduated in the spring after leading Malvern the previous three seasons.

Senior running back London Florence mans the backfield for Malvern, along with junior Dallas Lewis.

These two squads squared off in a high-scoring affair a season ago with Bauxite emerging victorious, 53-49.

This year’s match will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday.