Miners playoff-bound first time since 2009

The Bauxite Miners were on a mission to keep their unblemished record in tact Friday against Fountain Lake.

The Miners easily accomplished their goal, rolling to a 40-14 victory over the Fountain Lake Cobras on homecoming at The Pit.

“This win is huge. We guaranteed ourselves a playoff spot with this victory,” said Bauxite Head Coach Daryl Patton said. “We haven’t made the playoffs at the 4A level. A lot of people doubted us. Next week we now get to play one of the top teams in the state, Joe T. Robinson, here at The Pit.”

The playoff berth is the first for Bauxite since 2009 when the team finished with nine wins.

A big key to Bauxite improving to 7-0 overall and 4-0 against 7-4A oppositions was outstanding line play which opened holes for senior running back Dawson Dabbs. The speedy running back finished with 219 yards on 17 carries.

