Miners seeking upset

The Bauxite Miners (7-0, 4-0) are entering into the toughest part of their schedule beginning Friday when Joe T. Robinson comes to town.

The Senators (6-1, 4-0) are atop the 7-4A standings with the Miners setting up Friday’s possible conference championship-deciding contest.

Robinson is coming off a 42-0 thumping of Malvern in Week 7 while the Miners stay home after throttling Fountain Lake for the first time in program history, 40-14 on homecoming.

“We are excited about the game, for sure,” said Head Coach Daryl Patton. “Our last four weeks have been big games. When you are a program that was down as far as we were, when you have a game that you can possibly win, that is a huge game and you have to take advantage of it.

“We have a very mature group of kids who have been through the battles and been through the 0-10 season and they don’t take anything for granted. I am very proud of our kids.”

Bauxite’s defense will be trying to stop a Senators’ offense that is averaging 130 yards through the air and 196 yards on the ground per contest.

Senior back Tyler Jones leads Robinson with 513 rushing yards and nine scores on 80 carries.

He is followed by fellow seniors Mekel Kentle and Zaytron Waits, who have combined for more than 770 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

At quarterback, senior Greyson Tackett is completing 51 percent of his throws, going for 798 yards and nine TDs in 2018.

“You have to stop the run and make them one-dimensional,” Patton said. “If you don’t stop the running game then they can do both. They are very talented and have big playmakers all over the field. They have a big offensive line and can hurt you in multiple ways. We have to keep them in check and not give up the big play and try to keep everything in front of us.”

Defensively, the Senators have sacked opposing quarterbacks 20 times on the year, led by senior Zach Williams with 10.

Williams also leads the team in overall tackles with 47, including 17 for loss, followed by senior Seth Watson with 41 total tackles.

In the secondary, senior Traveon James has intercepted six passes on the year, while Robinson has totaled 10 as a team in 2018.

In Week 7, senior Bauxite running back Dawson Dabbs broke out with a 206-yard showing on the ground, scoring three times on 17 carries. For the year, Dabbs has collected 790 yards and eight scores, going for more than 100 yards five times.

“It was good to see Dawson have a breakout game last week,” Patton said, adding that a number of backs have helped carry this Miners football team this season.

“This Friday night should be a great atmosphere,” Patton said. “You’ve got two great teams at the top of the standings and Joe T. and their ranking and everything they are very deserving of that. We have our work cut out for us.

“But the good thing about that is I have been in this situation a number of times, playing No. 1 teams in the state and favorites for sure, all the pressure is on them. We have nothing to lose. We are going to let it all hang out. We are going to be creative and have fun. That type of team is a dangerous one to play against.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at The Pit.