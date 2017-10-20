Miners tabbed with tough tilt

The Bauxite Miners (4-3, 2-2) are coming off of another physical week after falling to Fountain Lake on the road, 28-27.

The running attack continued for the Miners in Week 7 with three backs gaining more than 80 yards on the ground.

Dawson Dabbs, again, led the charge for Bauxite with eight carries for 93 yards, followed by Seth McDowell with 88 yards and a score. Colton Robinson tallied 84 yards on nine carries and found the end zone as well.

This week, the Miners stay on the road with a visit to 7-4A leading Pulaski Robinson.

“They have a great team this year,” said Head Coach Daryl Patton. “They are talented at each level. They are the best team we have seen on film, no doubt about it.

“They are definitely a state title contender and we have our work cut out for us for sure.”

Robinson is coming off another blowout victory, defeating Malvern 41-10 on the road.

The Senators only passed the ball five times, completing three attempts for 80 yards and a score.