Miners take 3rd straight

The Bauxite Miners withstood a little run in the fourth quarter Tuesday to come away with a 54-46 victory over the Lonoke Jackrabbits on the road in district action.

“They cut it to four in the fourth quarter and we ran one of our back-door sets and Graham (Chenault) got an easy layup to get us back running again,” said Bauxite Head Coach Andy Brakebill.

“I think we dominated the whole game for the most part. We were up 10 or 11 most of the game. They made a run and we kept our composure and made some big plays there at the end. We were really strong with the basketball, protected it and took care of it.”

The Miners (11-5, 4-3 district) led 15-10 after one and pushed their lead to 29-21 at the half. Bauxite led 44-33 after three before withstanding the Jackrabbits in the fourth for their third straight win.

It was senior Cooper Wright’s night once again as he led the Miners with 15 points, making it his third straight game of at least 15, earning him The Saline Courier Athlete of the Week.

“Right now, Cooper Wright is playing the best basketball of his career,” Brakebill said. “He’s really given us three huge games in a row. He’s been a force on rebounding, scoring for us inside and anchoring us on the defensive end as well. He took a charge and is communicating really well. He’s just playing really good basketball for us right now."

Lady Rabbits 39,

Lady Miners 28

The Bauxite Lady Miners had a tough shooting night Tuesday on the road in a 39-28 loss to the Lonoke Lady Jackrabbits. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Lady Miners as they stand at 10-6 overall and 5-2 in district play.

“It was a rough night for us,” said Lady Miner Head Coach Joanna Scott. “We didn’t shoot the ball really well. We couldn’t get in a groove offensively. Lonoke did a good job switching between man (defense), zone and a little matchup, and we couldn’t get in a rhythm offensively.”