Miners with tough test

The Bauxite Miners have won three straight games for the first time since the 2009 season. Also, the three wins already this year is the first such feat since the team won four in 2014.

After an exciting and memorable upset victory at home over Malvern in Week 4, Head Coach Daryl Patton said his guys are getting better each week and are more confident.

“I am very proud of our kids’ effort and their resiliency,” Patton said. “We have had four nail-biters in a row. Against Harmony Grove (Week 1), we didn’t get it done, but the last three weeks our kids have refused to lose and have found ways to win ballgames.

“I am really proud of the kids and what they are doing right now.”

Running back Dawson Dabbs stole the show for Bauxite in Week 4’s thrilling win, rushing for 285 yards on 17 carries and three scores. The junior broke off two 64-yard TD dashes and added a 35-yarder to the mix as well.

For the year, Dabbs has 50 touches for 414 yards and four scores for the Miners offense.

“Dawson is a heck of a football player,” Patton said. “He has great speed and is one of the fastest kids in 4A, and understands the game of football and is a good running back.

“As the season goes on, our offense is getting better and better and when his opportunity comes I can see him having another big game.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Panthers Stadium.