Miners win 2nd straight

Bauxite senior Hayden Simpson throws a pitch in a game earlier this season. Simpson pitched a complete-game 5-0 shutout over the Malvern Leopards in 7-4A Conference action Tuesday in Bauxite. GREG DAVIS/Special to The Saline Courier
By: 
TONY LENAHAN
Sports Editor
Wednesday, April 24, 2019
BAUXITE, AR

After destroying the Jessieville Lions 18-2 on Monday, the Bauxite Miners shut out the Malvern Leopards 5-0 in 7-4A Conference action Tuesday in Bauxite. The Miners avenged a 6-5 loss to the Leopards earlier this season and move to 10-13 overall, 5-5 in league play.
Bauxite senior Hayden Simpson was excellent on the mound pitching a complete-game shutout, giving up just three hits and three walks, while striking out three.
Read the rest in Wednesday's The Saline Courier.

Category: