Miners win 2nd straight

After destroying the Jessieville Lions 18-2 on Monday, the Bauxite Miners shut out the Malvern Leopards 5-0 in 7-4A Conference action Tuesday in Bauxite. The Miners avenged a 6-5 loss to the Leopards earlier this season and move to 10-13 overall, 5-5 in league play.

Bauxite senior Hayden Simpson was excellent on the mound pitching a complete-game shutout, giving up just three hits and three walks, while striking out three.

