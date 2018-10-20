Miners win thriller over Robinson

Standing at midfield, Bauxite’s players, coaches, and fans gave each other high-fives, hugs, fist pounds, and took a few selfies.

Nevermind the cold, driving rain falling from the sky, the Miners and their supporters were in a euphoric state as they celebrated a dramatic 41-35 victory over the Joe T. Robinson Senators Friday at The Pit.

The win improves Bauxite’s record to 8-0 overall and 5-0 against 7-4A opposition.

In the fourth quarter, Robinson was in position to win the game. However, Bauxite refused to give up.

The Miners erased a deficit to tie the game, and with just over two minutes remaining, Eeson Sandage recovered a Robinson fumble at the Senator 29.

“I’m so proud of the defense,” Bauxite Coach Daryl Patton said. “They got that big turnover late in the game and that put us in position to win the game.”

