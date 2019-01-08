Minor injuries reported in Interstate 30 crash

The drivers of an 18-wheeler and a GMC pickup truck walked away with only minor injuries Tuesday, stemming from an accident near Exit 116 of eastbound Interstate 30 in Benton.

The accident occurred around 12:30 p.m.

It is unclear at this time what caused the accident as the Arkansas State Police continue its investigation.

Also responding to the crash were Newcomb Wrecker Service, Sharp Recovery, Benton police and fire departments and Saline Memorial Hospital MedTran.