Missing boy found, BNPD confident of mother's location

The Benton Police Department has located a 5-year-old who was recently reported missing.

Cashius Manriquez was taken to BNPD by a grandparent, according to Krista Petty, spokesperson for the BNPD.

Also reported missing was the boy's mother, Allison Hunt. BNPD says its is confident it knows the whereabouts of Hunt, according to Petty, adding that the grandparent gave information to officers regarding the mother.

The investigation is still ongoing.