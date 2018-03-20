MISSING TEEN: BNPD searching for Benton boy

The Benton Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old Benton boy.

Jimmy Rocha left his home on Huckaby Lane around 11 p.m. March 16 following a family argument.

Rocha is described as a hispanic male standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

He is known to frequent Tyndall Park.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to call BNDP at 778-1171 or by texting "BNPD" and your message to 274637. All tips are confidential.