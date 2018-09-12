Missing Traskwood man found Wednesday, arrested

A Traskwood man reported missing last week was found Wednesday and has now been arrested, according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office.

Timothy Boardman, 21, had not been seen since Sept. 4, according to reports.

J.P. Massiet, spokesman for SCSO, confirmed to The Saline Courier that Boardman has been arrested and faces charges of burglary and criminal mischief.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is encouraged to call the SCSO Criminal Investigation Division at 501-303-5609.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.