Mom advocacy group to form in Saline County

The Saline County Chapter of Moms Demand Action will host an informational meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at 1419 River Point Ct. in Benton.

The group says it is not an anti-gun group, rather a pro-gun sense group.

"We want to make the world a safer place by advocating for safer practices," the group said.

Moms Demand Action is a nonpartisan movement of Americans demeaning reasonable solutions to address the nation's culture of gun violence.