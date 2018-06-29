Moms Demand Action nets Saline County Chapter

Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense In America was founded by stay-at-home mom Shannon Watts on Dec. 15, 2012, in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, which led to 20 children between the ages of 6 and 7 years old being fatally shot, as well as six adult staff members.

Since then, Moms Demand Action has become a nationwide movement with chapters in all 50 states, 12 groups in Arkansas, including a new one in Benton.

"We're a national organization," said Arkansas Chapter Leader Eve Jorgensen. "We were formed the day after the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting five years ago. Our mission is to work within the Second Amendment to make our country safer. We believe there are things we can do to end gun violence, while also working within the Second Amendment."

According to the organization's website, MDA supports the Second Amendment, but believes common-sense solutions can help decrease the escalating epidemic of gun violence that kills too many of our children and loved ones every day.

"We advocate for safer storage of guns," Jorgensen said. "We advocate for background checks for every gun sale, for closing gun show loopholes, the Charleston loophole, we advocate for red flag laws, all of these sorts of different protections to make sure people with dangerous histories don't get guns."

Benton recently started a new chapter, with local Sheena Pitchford, the Saline County Chapter organizer, and the first public meeting set tonight.

"We have 12 groups now across the state and Benton is our newest one," Jorgensen said. "I'm really excited for them to be spreading the gun safety message."

The group had a meeting on Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, located at 501 N. East St., in Benton. The meeting had a Be SMART presentation focused on educating about gun safety storage to prevent child deaths.

The United States leads the way, by a large margin, for gun-related deaths in developed countries (those considered high-income by the World Bank) with a figure of 3.61 gun murders per 100,000 residents, according to everytownresearch.org.

Next up on that list is Canada with 0.50 gun murders per 100,000 residents.

Portugal (0.48), Ireland (0.35) and Italy (0.35) round out the top five.

With recent mass shootings fresh on people's minds, including the Las Vegas shooting last year on Oct. 1, leaving 58 people dead and 851 injured, the 17 killed and 17 injured at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and the 10 dead and 13 injured at Santa Fe High School on May 18, gun reform has been on the rise.

"Eight states, including Washington D.C., have passed red flag legislation this year," Jorgensen said. "Twenty eight states total have red flag laws. We know mass shooters often display warning signs before these terrible acts, so right after Parkland, the 19-year-old suspect had killed 17. Everyone said he had all of these warning signs and somebody should have done something.

"In March, Florida passed a red flag law and I think that's encouraging to see that kind of response. Red flag laws also address firearm suicide. Nearly two-thirds of gun deaths in the U.S. are suicide by gun. If someone is showing warning signs, they don't need to have that gun.

"There are a lot of things we can do and we are seeing changes across the state, state by state. We're making headway. We're getting red flag laws passed. We're changing rules about domestic abusers, when they can get their weapons back, things like that. Little by little, it's going to help our country be safer."

Jorgensen explained red flag laws.

"Red flag laws are also called Extreme Risk Protection Orders," she said. "It's when somebody shows these warning signs prior to a shooting or prior to anything bad happening. The family members or law enforcement can get the Extreme Risk Protection Order, which will temporarily restrict their access to guns when they pose a risk to themselves or others."

Jorgenson believes the quest for common-sense gun reform is at a disadvantage when the National Rifle Association is able to freely give money to politicians.

"We have a list of all of the politicians who are rated A with the NRA," Jorgensen said, "because up until this year, it's been kind of a badge of honor, and now they're realizing it's not so popular. They've stopped publicizing the list, so we publicize it for them. And we have our own list of gun-sense candidates who will stand up to the NRA's dangerous agenda. We're going to hold our lawmakers accountable for what they vote on."

The three biggest NRA recipients in Arkansas, directly or indirectly, according to acteverytown.org, are U.S. Sens. Tom Cotton ($1,968,714) and John Boozman ($82,352), and Congressman French Hill ($543,612 - though the New York Times has Hill's figure at $1,089,477).

"Just 10 years ago, the NRA said there's no way we would ever want guns in schools, and now they're pushing for guns in schools," Jorgensen said. "Fewer people are buying guns. Most guns are held by a small percentage of the population, even though we have more guns than any other country in the world. They're constantly looking for that new market and a new way to market guns to people."

Jorgensen reiterated that Moms Demand Action works to provide common-sense gun reform within the Second Amendment.

"There are things we can do within the Second Amendment short of just letting everyone do exactly what they want," she said. "We've got to be able to work within it and not let people think it's all or nothing.

"We're trying to change people's perspective about the gun culture in America. We can have the Second Amendment and still be safer about it."

For those interested in joining Moms Demand Action, which Jorgensen says is growing across the state, find the group on Facebook and text READY to 64433.

And, you don't have to be a mom to be a member.

"It's for mothers and others," Jorgensen said. "It's going to take all of us."