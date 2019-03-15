Moore, Southerland score way to 3A All-State honors

The 2018-19 Harmony Lady Cardinals basketball team put together one of the best years in the school’s recent history, finishing with an overall record of 19-10, including a trip to the Region 2 Regional Tournament and a second-place finish in the 5-3A.

Led largely by two of the best shooters in the conference and the top two scorers in Saline County, Harmony Grove is now reaping the benefits of postseason honors.

Senior Kylie Moore and junior Kailey Southerland were recently named to the 3A All-State team.

