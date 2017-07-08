More than 2,000 First Electric Cooperative customers out of power

More than 2,000 First Electric Cooperative customers in Saline County are currently out of power.

Early this morning, an electrical pole on Boone Road broke causing the large outage. According to the company, crews are on site working to restore power to the area as efficiently and safely as possible.

Portions of the outage may be restored sooner in some area, but the entire area is expected to have power again at 5 p.m.

Details about the outage are available on the First Electric Cooperative website at http://outage.fecc.coop/#.