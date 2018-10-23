More than 2,500 vote during first day in Saline County

Monday, during the first day of early voting, 2,582 voters cast ballots in Saline County, according to Saline County Clerk Doug Curtis.

In comparison to previous years, in 2014 on the first day of early voting, 1,594 ballots were cast. On the first day of early voting in 2016, 3,119 ballots were cast.

Monday, 1,149 ballots were cast at the Vote Here Center in Benton; 782 ballots were cast at the New Life Center in Bryant; 399 ballots were cast at Bank of the Ozarks in Hot Springs Village and 252 ballots were cast at East Union Church in East End.

Early voting will continue until Nov. 5

The Vote Here Center, located at 221 North Main St. in Benton, will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Oct. 26 and from Oct. 29 through Nov. 2.

On Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, the Center will be open for voters from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center will also be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5.

Other early voting sites are New Life Church, located at 4200 Arkansas 5 North, in Bryant; Bank of the Ozarks, located at 24705 Arkansas 5 in Lonsdale; and East Union Missionary Baptist Church, on 20422 North Springlake Blvd. in Hensley.

These locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Oct. 26 and Oct. 29 through Nov. 2. The locations will also be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3.

To vote, individuals are required to bring photo identification. The identification must show the name and photograph of the person, be issued by the United States, the state of Arkansas or an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the state and not be expired, if an expiration date is displayed.