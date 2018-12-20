More than 30 firefighters respond to house fire

After coming home to see their house in the Pine Forest Neighborhood on fire at approximately 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, the family called 911.

The home is north of the intersection of Mulberry and Congo roads.

Firefighters from Salem Fire Department responded to the home with the assistance of Crows, Collegeville, Paron, Lake Norrell, Bryant and Benton Fire Departments.

About 35 firefighters were on scene, said Salem Fire Chief Gil Carpenter.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the attic, and the fire remained in that area of the home.

The fire is currently under investigation by an insurance company who will determine the cause, Carpenter added.

Firefighters do not believe the fire was caused by Christmas lights, he said.

The home had "quite a bit of loss," including most of the roof.

While individuals were fighting the fire, the roof caved in on itself, Carpenter said.

Even though the home was severely damaged, most of the family's belongings were salvaged, he noted.