More charges filed in connection with Benton case

A 28-year-old man facing more than 30 charges in Benton was indicted on federal charges Tuesday.

Matthew McCoy, of New Edinburg, is facing 30 counts of video voyeurism, a Class D felony, and two counts of computer child pornography, a Class B felony, after a camera was reportedly discovered in the bathroom at a Benton residence, according to the Benton Police Department.

McCoy now faces federal charges after being indicted by a grand jury that found he allegedly "did employ, use persuade, induce, entice and coerce a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing any visual depiction of such conduct."

More information about this case will be published in Saturday's edition of The Saline Courier.