Mother, 1-month-old son shot in East End

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old mother and her 1-month-old son are recovering in a Little Rock hospital after being shot shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Lorance Drive in East End.

Lt. Joe Traylor, spokesperson for SCSO, said the injuries to the victims are not life threatening and that the mother was holding the child at the time of the incident.

Both were transported to the hospital via ambulance.

Traylor added that authorities are currently searching for Sean Schulz, 49, who was allegedly at the residence at the time of the shooting.

At this time, Schulz is a person of interest in this case, Traylor said.

Anyone with information can call 501-303-567 or 501-303-4648.

More will be reported as it becomes available.