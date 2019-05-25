Mother pleads guilty to attempted murder charge

A mother pleaded guilty Friday to an attempted murder charge in Saline County Circuit Court.

Sommer Hyatt, 35, formerly of Hensley, received a sentence of 20 years in Arkansas Department of Correction with 11 years suspended.

The charge stems from an April 13, 2016 incident when both she and a minor child were found unresponsive in her home.

Family members became concerned when they received texts from Hyatt indicating she had tried to harm herself and went to her home. She told family members that she had taken an overdose of Xanex in an attempt to end her life. She also told first responders that she had given the child pills mixed in a drink to kill him as well, according to Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Bush.

The child was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital where he was revived. He tested positive for Xanax, Bush said.

“The sentence was just in light of the egregious nature of the defendant’s acts toward a child in her care. Hopefully the child will be able to put this incident behind him. His physical recovery is complete and now he can move forward with his emotional healing,””