Mother's attempted murder trial put on hold

A Saline County woman who allegedly attempted to kill her child was scheduled to be tried in Saline County Circuit Court this week, but the trial has been continued.

Sommer Hyatt, 33, faces charges of attempted murder, introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person and endangering the welfare of a minor.

In April of 2016, deputies with the Saline County Sheriff's Office responded to the 800 block of Lakeshore Drive in reference to a welfare concern.

When deputies arrived, they determined the incident was an attempted murder and suicide.

According to a Saline County Sheriff's Office report, a deputy found Hyatt lying in bed on her left side facing the juvenile who was asleep at the time.

Hyatt reportedly appeared "lethargic, had slow speech responses and was pale in color," according to the affidavit.

While being questioned, another person at the residence reportedly told the deputy Hyatt had taken 50 Xanax pills.

First responders from East End Fire Department later responded to the scene to provide medical attention to Hyatt. When an East End first responder learned that the juvenile may have been given Xanax pills by Hyatt as well, another ambulance was called to the residence, according to the report.

Bottles of Alprazolam and Sertraline also were collected at the scene, according to the report.

Hyatt was scheduled to undergo a mental exam, so the trial was put on hold to determine the outcome of the exam, said Saline County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Bush who will present the case for the state.

Jason Files of Little Rock will be serving as legal counsel for Hyatt.