Motion filed to continue McCallister's criminal trial

A motion to continue the trial of Saline County Circuit Judge Bobby McCallister was filed Tuesday at the Saline County Courthouse.

Originally set for Nov. 6 and 7, the trial now will be pushed back with hopes of resolving the ongoing matter by the end of the year, according to court records.

Special Prosecuting Attorney David Gibbons had no objection to the motion.

McCallister was suspended with pay from the bench by the Arkansas Supreme Court in July pending the outcome of his criminal case.

The longtime Saline County judge was arrested July 13 after being charged with four felony counts of failure to pay or file taxes.

On July 11, the Arkansas Judicial Discipline & Disability Commission announced it would be seeking disciplinary action against McCallister regarding his taxes.

According to liens filed by the IRS in 2011, McCallister owes more than $104,000 in unpaid taxes.

McCallister is represented by Patrick Benca of Benca and Benca Law Firm in Little Rock.