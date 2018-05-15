Motion to revoke bond filed for man facing murder charge

A Little Rock man who was formally charged last week with second-degree murder of a man was arrested again Saturday.

Phillip Belcher, 34, faces a Class A felony in connection with a December incident at Dollar General, located at 20799 Arch Street.

Belcher allegedly punched the victim, Stanley Kaiser, ultimately leading to his death.

After being punched, Kaiser allegedly fell and hit his head on the concrete of the parking lot. In January, Kaiser's health rapidly declined and he died.

Saturday, Belcher was arrested by Pulaski County Sheriff's Office deputies for domestic battery, battery on a law enforcement officer, escape, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

Because of his arrest, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Bush has filed a motion in Saline County Circuit Court for a judge to revoke Blecher's bond.

More information will be published in Wednesday's edition of The Saline Courier.