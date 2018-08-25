Motorcyclist killed in Saturday accident

The driver of a motorcycle is dead following a two-vehicle accident Saturday in Benton according to the Benton Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to Military Road near Planet Fitness and Big Lots for a report of a vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and a van.

The accident occurred around 3 p.m.

Little information is known at this time as to what caused the accident and the identity of the victim as not been released.

Medflight was also called to the scene, transporting the male victim to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Newcomb Towing Service also responded to the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, or via official Benton Police Department application available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.

More information will be reported when it becomes available.