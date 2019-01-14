NATIONAL CHAMPS! Empire's Legacy Elite 2 wins Cash Bash Nationals

Empire Cheerleading team, Legacy Elite 2, of Benton, now holds the title of National Champion after winning the American Cheer Power Cash Bash Nationals on Sunday in Galveston, Texas. The group won its division and earned a first-place bid to the U.S. Finals to be held April in Pensacola, Florida.

While Empire has participated in competitions for a number of years, this was its first year to compete as in the All-Star class. In past years, it has competed as a recreational gym.

Coaches and team members, include Coach Kaylee Wilson, Haley Duck, Paloma Herrera, Alyssa Murrell, CeCe Bennett Coach Stephanie Nguyen, Lawson Brie, Kali Riley, Karli Owens, Gracie Marley, Kaylee Marsden, Katie Hicklin, Kristin Brown and Coach Hunter Nguyen.

Empire team Pixie White also earned a bid to the U.S. Finals after placing second Sunday.

More information and a Pixie White team photo will be published in Tuesday’s issue of The Saline Courier.