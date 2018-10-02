National Night Out event planned in Ralph Bunche Neighborhood

The Ralph Bunche Neighborhood Association will host a National Night Out event 5:30 to 8 p.m. today at the Ralph Bunche Community Center located at 1600 Dixie Street in Benton.

The general public is invited to attend.

National Night Out is a year-long community building campaign designed to heighten crime prevention awareness and to strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships.

During the Ralph Bunche Neighborhood National Night Out event, attendees can meet with officers from Benton Police Department, politicians who are running for office, Benton School District educators and administrators, representatives from Goodwill and Arkansas Workforce Services, Benton firefighters and deputies with the Saline County Sheriff's Office.

Attendees with also have the opportunity to register to vote.

Free food, including hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, cupcakes, brownies and drinks will be served.

Members of the community are encouraged to turn their porch lights on to highlight community efforts to shine a light on crime prevention.

The Ralph Bunche Neighborhood Association was formed in 2011 to promote community awareness and unity, safety, economic development, beautification, education in the Ralph Bunche Neighborhood.

For more information about the National Night Out event, contact Robin Freeman at 501-722-8089.