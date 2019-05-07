National Weather Service predicts minor river flooding

The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a flood warning for the Saline River in Benton from Thursday until Saturday morning or until the warning is canceled.

As of 9:30 today, the river was at 5.6 feet and the flood stage is at 18 feet.

The NWS is forecasting the river will rise above flood stage by Thursday evening and continue to rise to near 19 feet by Friday.

Minor flooding of low lying pastures along the west bank of the river begin at 18 feet, according to the NWS.

The NWS has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for most of the state.

Rainfall amounts from Wednesday through early Thursday will range from one to three inches with locally higher amounts possible.

Given how much heavy rainfall has been observed over the past several week, this will contribute to an increasing flash flood threat, according to the service.