Neathery 1 of 3 to interview for Arkadelphia superintendent post

According to reports, Benton Assistant Superintendent Karla Neathery is one of three candidates vying for the Arkadelphia School District superintendent post which opened in March following the departure of Donnie Whitten.

Neathery, Llyod Jackson (Hot Springs) and Nikki Thomas (Arkadelphia) were recently interviewed as the top three to land the job.

According to reports, Thomas was named Arkadelphia High School principal last week, but also applied for the superintendent position and has a long history with the district as an educator.

Neathery and Lloyd also have ties to Arkadelphia, having attended and graduated from Henderson State University.