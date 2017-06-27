New interstate ramp to open today and Wednesday

Drivers now have a new way to enter or exit the city of Bryant as the as new entrance and exit ramps on Interstate 30 are open.

The Bryant Parkway Ramp Project, which began construction late April, added new on and off-ramps to both east and westbound lanes of Interstate 30, providing direct access to and from Bryant Parkway. The work consisted of removing the existing median barrier wall, installing new drainage, building new foundations for the sign structures, paving and the installation of a new concrete median barrier wall.

Adding the ramps also open many opportunities for economic development within the city, giving access to the undeveloped commercial property that fronts Interstate 30, additional access to the businesses along Arkansas 5 as well as connecting to the airport property and south Reynolds once Bryant Parkway South is completed, said Mayor Jill Dabbs.