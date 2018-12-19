New restaurant asking for community's help to locate thief
Wednesday, December 19, 2018
BENTON, AR
Employees at Dairy Queen, a restaurant that is currently under construction in Benton, is asking for the community's help to identify a person who allegedly stole two televisions from the restaurant.
The first person to contact the restaurant with the person's identity will receive a free Dairy Queen meal every week for a year, according to a post on the businesses' Facebook page.
The restaurant is scheduled to open soon, but an opening date has not been announced.
