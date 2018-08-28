New security measures coming to War Memorial Stadium

After the situation at the Salt Bowl on Saturday, the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism has increased security measures for future events at the facility.

A clear-bag policy will be in place for all athletic event and a security wand will be used on all patrons entering the stadium. Loitering will also be prohibited in the concourse.

According to a statement released by the department the increased security is a necessity since “the world has changed in the past few years.”

“Our number one priority is safety,” said ADPT Executive Director Kane Webb. “At the same time, we want everyone who comes to War Memorial to feel comfortable and enjoy themselves. We believe that the clear bag policy and use of security wands will be the least invasive method to accomplish that goal, and can be implemented immediately. Going forward, we will continue to evaluate security measures and enhance them as necessary.”

Gov. Asa Hutchinson released a statement commended the new safety measures.

“Parks and Tourism’s response to the false alarm at the Salt Bowl was measured and professional. The agency had produced a detailed security plan specifically for the Salt Bowl, as it does for every event at War Memorial. That preparation minimized panic among fans and allowed personnel to quickly reconnect families,” Hutchinson said.

“In the two days since (the Salt Bowl,) police and leadership have reviewed hours of video of the incident, and while they haven’t pinpointed the cause of the disturbance, they have wisely added three security measures – a clear-bag policy for all athletic events; use of a security wand at all entrances; and prohibiting loitering in the concourse. These are in addition to security measures already in place and followed at the stadium. I applaud the quick evaluation and the implementation of the common-sense measures that will increase the safety at War Memorial,” he added.