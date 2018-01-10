NLRPD's Tommy Norman to speak at local youth club
By:
Josh Briggs
Wednesday, January 10, 2018
BENTON
North Little Rock Police Officer Tommy Norman will be the featured speaker at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 30.
He will be speaking during a Parent Night at the Teen Club located on Cox Street in Benton.
Prior to his speech, Norman will be speaking with youngsters and their parents in attendance.
More information about the engagement will be reported as it becomes available.
